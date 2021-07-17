How will McCann fit in for Maple Leafs?

The St. Louis Blues are exposing star forward Vladimir Tarasenko in the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, according to multiple reports.

Hearing #stlblues have exposed Vladimir Tarasenko in the Expansion Draft and are protecting Ivan Barbashev. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 17, 2021

The 29-year-old scored four goals and added 10 assists over just 24 games last season with the Blues, missing a good portion of the campaign with shoulder and lower-body injuries.

Since being selected by the Blues 16th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has been one of the league’s best scorers, tallying 218 goals and 223 assists over nine seasons and 531 games.

Tarasenko helped St. Louis capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019, scoring 11 goals and six assists in 26 playoff games that spring.

Teams needed to submit their protected players on Saturday with the Kraken expansion draft slated for Wednesday night.