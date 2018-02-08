CALGARY — Defensive back Jamar Wall is returning to the Calgary Stampeders.

The two-time all-star, who would have become a free agent on Feb. 13, signed a deal Thursday to remain in Calgary.

Wall signed with the Stamps in 2012 and has spent the past six seasons with Calgary. He started all 18 regular-season games last season and finished second on the team with 55 tackles.

"I'm happy to be back with the Stampeders," said Wall. "We have a really good group of players and coaches and I've really enjoyed my six years here. It's a great city, a great organization and it's a privilege to play for our fans. I'm looking forward to the new season."

Wall has 305 tackles, 18 interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three special-teams tackles, two sacks and 42 knockdowns in 97 career regular-season CFL games. He has also appeared in six playoff games and three Grey Cups.

The 30-year-old played collegiately at Texas Tech, where he was a three-year starter, recording 185 tackles and nine interceptions over four seasons.

"Jamar is a two-time all-star and he has been a very consistent and reliable player for us," said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. "His return further solidifies our secondary after the previous signings of Brandon Smith and Ciante Evans. I look forward to another solid season from this veteran group."