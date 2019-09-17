43m ago
Stamps' Roberson, Rogers headline top performers
Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson, Stampeders wide receiver Eric Rogers and Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 14.
The Canadian Press
CFL: Tiger-Cats 18, Stampeders 19
Roberson blocked a field goal in the final minute to preserve a 19-18 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.
The Illinois State product also had five tackles and an interception.
Rogers had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton.
Powell rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added three catches for 30 yards and a major in a 27-25 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.