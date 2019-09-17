TORONTO — Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson, Stampeders wide receiver Eric Rogers and Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 14.

Roberson blocked a field goal in the final minute to preserve a 19-18 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The Illinois State product also had five tackles and an interception.

Rogers had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton.

Powell rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and added three catches for 30 yards and a major in a 27-25 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.