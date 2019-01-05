The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday they have released international linebacker Jameer Thurman to allow him to sign in the NFL.

Thurman, who was slated to become a free agent in February, announced on Twitter he is signing with the Chicago Bears.

In 17 games for the Stampeders last season, Thurman finished with 82 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

In two seasons with the Stmaps, the 23-year-old had 134 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions in 35 games.