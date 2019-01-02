The Calgary Stampeders released receiver Marken Michel and defensive lineman James Vaughters to pursue NFL opportunities.

Both Michel and Vaughters were scheduled to become free agents next month and have had workouts with NFL teams.

In 11 games for the Stampeders last season, Michel had 31 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns. The 25-year-old played for the Stampeders the past two seasons.

Vaughters played 16 games for the Stamps last season, finishing with 24 tackles and five sacks. The 25-year-old has also played for Calgary the past two seasons.