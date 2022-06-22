So far, so good for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After taking the lead 36 seconds into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on a goal by Anthony Cirelli, Tampa leads the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 after two periods.

The Bolts took a 1-0 lead into the second where Nathan MacKinnon tied things up with his first goal of the Cup Final on the power play. But shortly after an unsuccessful power play of their own, the Lightning answered as Victor Hedman beat Darcy Kuemper with a nifty backhand.

The Lightning have out-shot the Avs through the first two periods of Game 4 25 to 20.

Meanwhile, forward Nazem Kadri made his return for the Avalanche, out with a thumb injury since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after taking a hit from Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Avs won the first two games of the series, taking the opener 4-3 in overtime on a winner from Andre Burakovsky. While Game 1 was close, Game 2 was anything but as the Avs thumped the Bolts 7-0 to take a 2-0 series lead. It was a different story back in Tampa for Game 3 however as the Lightning scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 win to give them life in the series.

Game 5 will go Friday night as things shift back to Ball Arena in Denver.