Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry will skate Tuesday in Las Vegas, but it's unclear if he'll make his third-round series debut in Game 2, head coach Dominique Ducharme said.

Ducharme said Petry, Jake Evans and Jon Merrill are likely to be game-time decisions again Wednesday for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Petry missed his second straight game Monday as the Canadiens lost Game 1 4-1 to the Golden Knights.

The defenceman appeared to be injured when he got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of the team's Game 3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench. The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1. He did not play in the third period.

Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.

Evans has been sidelined since Game 1 of the team's second-round series, when he sustained a concussion on a hit from Jets forward Mark Scheifele. Scheifele was suspended four games for charging after the incident. Evans has one goal in four postseason games.

Merrill, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, has been out since Game 5 of the Canadiens' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is without a point in five playoff games.