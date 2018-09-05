With Le'Veon Bell's return to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Week 1 looking unlikely, guard Ramon Foster is adjusting to the new normal, but he, like others on the Steelers' offensive line, isn't happy about it.

"What do you do?" Foster to the media assembled at team practice. "Here's a guy who doesn't give a damn. I guess we'll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this."

Bell, 26, was franchised for the third consecutive year in March, but the running back is yet to sign the $14.544 million tender. In the past, Bell has threatened to retire if he and the team couldn't come to a long-term agreement. As it stands, if Bell does not report by Saturday, he is ineligible for the Steelers' game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and intimated that Bell was prepared to miss games.

"I'll answer that question with a question," Bakari said about Bell's immediate future. "Because you know very well that I'm not obviously going to discuss our plan publicly. But I'll answer the question -- or attempt to -- with a question. What would be the goal -- you're (general manager) Kevin Colbert, you're (head coach) Mike Tomlin -- and you possibly have a once-in-a-generation player for one more season. What would your plan be? What would you do with that hypothetical player?"

Foster, 32, rejects the idea that Bell is underpaid.

"He's making seven times what I make, twice as much as (left tackle) Al(ejandro Villanueva) is making and we're the guys who do it for him," Foster said.

The Steelers' NFLPA rep, Foster also had words for Bakari, who suggested the franchise tag system is broken.

"Tell his agent we voted no on the CBA," Foster said. "Until he tells his other clients to save money during the CBA lockout, he doesn't need to preach about nothing like that."

Fellow guard David DeCastro thinks Bell's absence is making the whole team appear dumb.

"We all thought he'd be here today," DeCastro said. "He makes up all kind of look stupid a little bit."

All-Pro centre Maurkice Pouncey says he'd at least like for Bell to let his teammates know when they can expect him back, no matter when that might be.

"Why play hide and seek?" Pouncey said. "Why let your agent say this? Just man up and tell us what you're going to do."

For his part, Foster doesn't know if Bell will be welcomed back with open arms if and when he returns.

"Nobody is taking this well at all," Foster said. That guy comes in half the season and he still will make more than me, so f*** it, right?"