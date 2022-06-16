1h ago
Warriors’ Curry named NBA Finals MVP for first time
Stephen Curry has been named NBA Finals MVP after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 on Thursday to capture the NBA championship.
TSN.ca Staff
Stephen Curry has been named NBA Finals MVP after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 on Thursday to capture the NBA championship.
This marks the first time Curry has taken home the award in six appearances in the finals.
The 34-year-old point guard capped off his performance in the series with 34 points and went 6-for-11 from three-point range.
More to come.