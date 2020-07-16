Stephen Johns of the Dallas Stars, Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers and Bobby Ryan of the Ottawa Senators are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Johns returned to NHL action on Jan. 18 after missing the last 22 months with post-traumatic headaches.

The Stars defenceman scored his first goal since returning just two weeks later, with his parents in attendance.

“Throughout this whole process, it wasn’t just me going through hell,” an emotional Johns told reporters in February. “As parents, they want to help and for them to be here and see that, I probably know my dad was for sure crying. I’m pretty excited to go see them and give them both a big hug. As parents, they want to help but they couldn’t.”

Johns recorded two goals and three assists in 17 games this season A Dallas Star has never won the Masterton Trophy.

Lindblom scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 30 games this season. The 23-year-old defenceman was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer in December. On July 2, Lindblom rang the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, to mark the end of his chemotherapy treatments.

"I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom told the Flyers official website. "It feels I'm having a birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can't wait to just get back to normal life again and start feeling like I'm living."

Ryan has five goals and three assists in 24 games this season. The Senators winger entered the NHL/NHLPA Players’ Assistance program on Nov. 20 to receive help for alcoholism.

He returned to the team in February to share his story publicly so he could help others who were struggling. On Feb. 28, Ryan scored a hat trick in an emotional 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

"I knew Ottawa being the community that it is that the reception would be good," Ryan told reporters after the game. "It just got harder to keep the emotions down throughout the game. It was incredible. They supported me and I got to contribute. You can't write that, the way that went. It was just an incredible evening, so thank you to all of them."

The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.