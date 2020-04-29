Steve Kerr said Tuesday the Golden State Warriors "are absolutely in offseason mode right now" and he is not expecting the team to return to the court this season.

"It feels like the offseason," Kerr said during a video conference call. "And, in fact, we had a Zoom call, Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

The Warriors sat last in the NBA with a 15-50 record when the season was paused on March 11 and Kerr noted his team's place in the standings is a factor in his mindset.

"The suspension came at an interesting time, and it really made a difference, depending on where your team stood in the standings," Kerr said. "So I've talked to some of my fellow coaches who are coaching teams that are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. They're trying desperately to stay in touch with their team, some of them are even doing group workouts on Zoom with their training staff, and they're trying to find hoops for their players to shoot at where they're able to do so.

"It's different for us because we were down to 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs. It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. We don't know anything officially. There's still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season, with all the injuries and the tough record, it's been more of the case of we're staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We're not going to be involved much anymore."

The NBA released a list of guidelines on Monday for the reopening of team facilities, announcing that facilities can open no earlier than May 8, provided that there is no stay-at-home order in place by local government. However, a maximum of four players would be allowed in the facility at any one time.

It remains unclear when a resumption of play could begin.