Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash will be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hall of Fame guard has signed a four-year contract with the Nets.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said in a team release. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

Nash, 46, spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

An eight-time All-Star, Nash won back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards in 2005 and 2006 as a member of the Suns.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league. We are excited to welcome Steve, Lilla, Lola, Bella, Matteo, Luca and Ruby to Brooklyn.”

In his native land, Nash claimed the 2005 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete and won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s top male athlete on three occasions.

His 10,335 assists are third-most in NBA history. More details to follow.