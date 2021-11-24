According to multiple reports, the St. Louis Cardinals and left-handed starter Steven Matz are in agreement on a four-year, $44 million contract.

Sources tell ESPN that the deal is pending a physical.

Matz had a career year with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, going 14-7 in 29 starts with a 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 150.2 innings of work.

The 30-year-old spent his first six seasons with the New York Mets before being traded to the Blue Jays last winter.

Matz comes off a free agent market that could get very busy in the next week, with baseball's collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1.