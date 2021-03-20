Matz allows one run as Blue Jays beat Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Steven Matz allowed one earned run over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.

Matz gave up five hits, struck out six batters and didn't issue a walk.

Riley Adams homered for the Blue Jays, who improved to 11-7-1.

Bo Bichette and Randal Grichuk had two hits apiece for Toronto. The Blue Jays outhit the Phillies 9-7.

Matt Moore shouldered the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.