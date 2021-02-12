Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos has been added to the NHL COVID-19 protocols list, it was announced Friday evening.

He is the only Lightning player on the list.

Stamkos missed Thursday's game with a lower-body injury and was originally considered day-to-day. He did not practice on Friday.

The 31-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.

The 9-2-1 Lightning will be back in action Saturday evening when they take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.