TSN.ca Staff
Stamkos added to NHL's COVID protocols list
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos has been added to the NHL COVID-19 protocols list, it was announced Friday evening.
He is the only Lightning player on the list.
Stamkos missed Thursday's game with a lower-body injury and was originally considered day-to-day. He did not practice on Friday.
The 31-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.
The 9-2-1 Lightning will be back in action Saturday evening when they take on the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.