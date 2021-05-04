1h ago
Stamkos, Kucherov skate in regular jerseys
Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov were on the ice for Tampa Bay Lightning practice Tuesday wearing regular jerseys.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 2, Red Wings 1
Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov were on the ice for Tampa Bay Lightning practice Tuesday wearing regular jerseys.
This is the first time Stamkos has skated with his teammates since sustaining a lower-body injury in early April. Stamkos has 17 goals and 17 assists in 38 games for the Lightning this season.
Kucherov has missed the entire regular season after undergoing off-season hip surgery. The team knew he would miss the regular season and hoped he would be back for the post-season.
More details to come.