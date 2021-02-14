The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday evening that Steven Stamkos has been taken off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list after going on it two days earlier.

This means he will be eligible to play Monday against the Florida Panthers, though he did miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury and was originally considered day-to-day. He did not practice on Friday.

Stamkos took to Friday night saying he expected the news to be a false positive.

"Thx to everyone who has reached out. At this time we suspect a false positive test. Hopefully that's the case, and I will be back on the ice in the next couple of fays. Until then I will continue to follow the NHL Covid list protocols."

The 31-year-old has seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.