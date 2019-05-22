There is still no timetable for the return of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who has missed the entire playoffs after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, head coach Nick Nurse said on Wednesday.

Nurse added that Anunoby is able to do a bit more every day and will be cleared for contact next, but that is not imminent.

Anunoby underwent the emergency appendectomy on April 12 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The 21-year-old averaged 7.0 points per game and 2.9 rebounds in his sophomore season with the Raptors.