The Guelph Storm have acquired forwards Nick Suzuki and Zach Roberts, and defenceman Sean Durzi from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for three players and four picks.

“Nick is one of the premier players in the CHL and possesses elite offensive tools,” said Storm GM and head coach George Burnett in a press release. “His world class, game-breaking skill is a very exciting thing to add to our lineup.”

Suzuki was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round (13th overall) in 2017, before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2018 as part of the Max Pacioretty deal. In 222 regular-season games with Owen Sound, Suzuki has registered 279 points (129 goals, 150 assists). This season, he has 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 30 games. He is fresh off an appearance with Team Canada at the World Juniors in Vancouver, where he recorded three assists in five games.

Durzi is a 2018 second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 163 OHL games, Durzi has (30 goals, 89 assists) for 119 points. He has 16 points in 18 games this season.

The Guelph Storm are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 20-12-7.