With Marcus Stroman's blister acting up in Friday night's start against the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons strongly suggested on Saturday that the 27-year-old hurler will be headed for another stint on the disabled list with Thomas Pannone coming in to take his spot on the 25-man roster and in the rotation.

Gibbons all but officially confirmed that Thomas Pannone will take Stroman's spot on the 25-man roster and will start Wednesday. #BlueJays Stroman will head to the DL with a blister. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) August 18, 2018

"His blister flared up on him again," Gibbons said of Stroman on Friday night. "It was irritating him and it was affecting him a little bit. So, we’re discussing something. He may end up needing a DL stint to heal that thing up. We’re still talking about that."

Stroman completed four innings while allowing five earned runs against the New York Yankees. It's the third start in a row he has dealt with blister issues, as he was forced to exit early from his outing last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stroman laboured Friday night, throwing 88 pitches while surrendering six hits and two walks. The Jays would eventually fall 7-5 in a rain-shortened seven inning contest.

The 24-year-old Pannone was optioned back to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons of the International League on Thursday.

A native of Cranston, RI, Pannone has made three appearances for the Jays in this his rookie season. He's 0-0 with a 6.00 earned run average over three innings. Pannone began the season with the team's High A-ball affiliate in Dunedin.

Stroman's next schedule start was on Wednesday.