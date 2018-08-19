The Toronto Blue Jays made a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon relating to their pitching staff.

As expected, starter Marcus Stroman was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a finger blister on his throwing hand with Thomas Pannone called up from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons of the International League to replace him in the rotation.

The team also called up right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer with Aaron Sanchez transferred to the 60-day DL retroactive to June 22 and reliever Luis Santos was optioned back to the Bisons.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹RHP Marcus Stroman placed on 10-day DL (right middle finger blister)



🔹LHP Thomas Pannone recalled from @BuffaloBisons



🔹RHP Aaron Sanchez transferred to 60-day DL



🔹RHP Luis Santos optioned to Triple-A



🔹RHP Justin Shafer selected to our @MLB roster pic.twitter.com/bAKb5fitEs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2018

Stroman, 27, laboured through a start against the New York Yankees on Friday night with the blister on his right middle finger clearly bothering him. He exited the game after only four innings, marking the third straight start where the blister was of concern and the second appearance in a row where it forced him to leave early.

The 24-year-old Pannone was optioned back the Bisons on Thursday and now returns.

A native of Cranston, RI, Pannone has made three appearances for the Jays in this his rookie season. He's 0-0 with a 6.00 earned run average over three innings. Pannone began the season with the team's High A-ball affiliate in Dunedin.

Stroman's next scheduled start was on Wednesday, so that likely becomes where Pannone slots in.

An eighth-round pick of the Jays in 2014, reliever Shafer reaches the majors for the first time in his career. The 25-year-old native of Lake Wells, FL has appeared in both Double and Triple-A this season.

In 32 games with the Bisons, Shafer is 3-3 with a 1.47 ERA and a WHIP of 1.118 in 36.4 innings pitched. He also has 15 saves.

Sanchez, 26, has been out since exiting a game against the Los Angeles Angels early with a finger issue. He made his first rehab start last week and is eligible to return from the DL on August 21, likely after a second rehab outing.

Santos, 27, has made 15 appearances for the Jays this season. He is 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA and WHIP of 1.800 in 20 IP.