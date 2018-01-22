Subban to appear on The Daily Show

Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban will appear as a guest on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday.

The show can be seen in Canada on the Comedy Network at 11pm et/8pm pt.

Subban, 28, has 10 goals and 34 points this season with Nashville. He scored two goals and tallied 12 points in 22 playoff games last spring, leading the Predators to the Stanley Cup final.

The 2013 Norris Trophy winner will also be making his third NHL All-Star appearance this weekend as captain of the Central Division team.