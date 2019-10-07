TSN Hockey’s Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger have teamed up to drop the puck on their new podcast, The Ray & Dregs Podcast.

The podcast provides expert insight, analysis, and opinions on what’s happening on and off the ice around the NHL. TSN is proud to partner with the UDIO podcast company of Vancouver for The Ray & Dregs Podcast, the latest of nearly 100 Bell Media original podcasts and one of more than 250,000 podcasts found on the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Two of the biggest names in the game join forces for The Ray & Dregs Podcast. Throughout the episodes, Ferraro and Dreger sit down with many accomplished members of sport and media to discuss a wide range of topics from the world of hockey, laden with their signature personalities and entertaining style. The inaugural episode of the podcast features a conversation with current head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Paul Maurice. The second episode, being released Tuesday, Oct. 8, will feature an interview with Stanley Cup Champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly.

“There is no question that a ‘beyond-the-broadcast’-style podcast featuring Darren and Ray will be loved by listeners across the hockey community,” said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN. “Expanding TSN’s collection of podcasts to incorporate the expansive hockey knowledge of these two affable personalities makes for a winning formula.”

Episode 1: Paul Maurice Interview and NHL Season Look Ahead Ray and Darren tee-up Episode 1. On the eve of puck drop of the regular season the guys delve into a couple of the top headlines, including how much turnover the Jets have had since the end of the playoffs and what is up with Big Buff, and dig into the Faulk signing by St. Louis.

“Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger are two of the most compelling and engaging storytellers in the hockey world and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on their new weekly podcast,” said Robert Gray, Vice President of Content and Strategy at UDIO.

Dreger takes viewers inside the game with world-class reporting, earning “Dregs” the reputation of being one of the most-trusted broadcasters in hockey. When he’s not on TSN’s hockey panel discussing and debating all the latest hockey happenings, Dreger contributes regularly to SportsCentre, 7-Eleven That's Hockey, TSN Radio, and TSN.ca. He’s also one of the most-followed media personalities in Canada on Twitter. With more than one million followers, Dreger keeps fans up-to-date with the hockey world’s newest developments and insider information.

An 18-year NHL veteran, Ray Ferraro brings a unique perspective to TSN’s all-encompassing hockey coverage as the network’s lead game analyst. Ferraro joined the TSN team in 2008, and has since become one of Canada’s most-recognizable hockey broadcasters, delivering game analysis for TSN’s hockey coverage, including the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Alongside TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Ferraro was awarded Best Sports Analyst at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards.

Customized brand partnership opportunities for The Ray & Dregs Podcast are now available. For more information, contact info@udiopodcasts.com.

The Ray & Dregs Podcast is available now to stream and download on TSN.ca, iHeartRadio Canada, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Additionally, rayanddregs.com is the online home for the The Ray & Dregs Podcast, providing episode notes, fan contests, and more!

In addition to The Ray & Dregs Podcast, TSN is the creator of fan-favourite podcasts including OVERDRIVE, THE JAY AND DAN PODCAST, JAMES DUTHIE’S THE RUBBER BOOTS PODCAST, and HER MARK PODCAST. TSN podcasts are part of Bell Media’s nearly 100 original English and French titles among more than 250,000 podcasts currently featured on iHeartRadio Canada