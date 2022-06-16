Sue Bird is calling time on her illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Seattle Storm point guard announced on Thursday that she will retire at season's end.

I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first ☺️ #TheFinalYear @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/Uo2YqCCKUD — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 16, 2022

"I've decided this will be my final year," Bird tweeted. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

A native of Syosset, NY, Bird is in her 19th WNBA season out UCONN, all with Seattle.

In 10 games this season, Bird is averaging 7.8 points on .338 shooting, 1.9 boards and 6.8 assists in 27.0 minutes a night.

A 12-time All-Star, Bird is the WNBA's all-time assists leader and has won four WNBA titles with the Storm.

For her career, she's averaged 11.9 PPG on .429 shooting, 2.6 RPG and 5.8 APG in 31.4 MPG over 559 games.

Internationally, Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, including most recently at Tokyo 2020, and a five-time FIBA world champion.