Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan isn't expecting any further discipline after forward Evgeni Malkin received a match penalty in his team's loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Malkin received a five-minute major penalty and a game ejection for an illegal check to the head of Capitals forward T.J. Oshie in the third period of Wednesday's game. Oshie left the game following the hit, but returned later in the period to score the game-winning goal.

The incident occurred less than four minutes into period when Malkin carried to the puck into the Capitals zone, dropped it to his left and raised his right shoulder into Oshie, who was pursuing the puck carrier.

#Pens HC Sullivan wouldn't discuss the Malkin hit on Oshie, saying only that he didn't expect any further disciplinary action. -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 8, 2018

Oshie said he understood what Malkin may have trying to accomplish, but was caught off-guard given the situation.

"He maybe thought I was coming to hit him and so he threw the reverse shoulder out there, which I try to do that all the time," Oshie said. "I just wasn't expecting it being on the PK."

Oshie was forced to leave the game for a second time following the Malkin hit. He exited in the first period after taking a high-stick near his left eye which required two stitches.

"My face is a little messed up, but I'm feeling pretty good now," Oshie said. "He caught me there, and it is what it is. I passed my concussion test, went out and won the game."

For his part, Oshie said it won't matter to him whether or not Malkin receives a suspension for the hit.

"Not my concern anymore. We got the W," Oshie said. "I don't care what happens to him."

Rule 21.1 of the NHL rulebook states "A match penalty shall be imposed on any player who deliberately attempts to injure or who deliberately injures an opponent in any manner."

Malkin has never been suspended in his 13-year NHL career.