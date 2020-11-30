Jason Agnew is joined on TSN Radio by AEW’s Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson to discuss their new book Young Bucks: Killing The Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues. The brothers also comment on their Full Gear match of the year candidate with FTR and feeling old while wrestling Top Flight on AEW Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer joins the show for the Wrestling Observer Insider segment to provide details on Braun Strowman’s knee injury, AEW’s Winter is Coming Dynamite show featuring Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley as well as the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing match.

The show also features a recap of the wrestling news of the week, a Young Bucks edition of Turnbuckle Trivia, and All Elite Weekly co-host Joe Aguinaldo joins the show to chat about the horrendous Retribution angle on WWE Main Event and look ahead to NXT’s War Games PPV next weekend.

