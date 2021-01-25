One week away from WWE's first pay-per-view of 2021, Sunday Night’s Main Event on TSN Radio previews the annual Royal Rumble event.

Host Jason Agnew is joined by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter to examine the WrestleMania ramifications of potential Royal Rumble winners, plus a look at how the shutdown of NBC Sports Network could be bad news for WWE NXT, and great news for AEW.

Slam Wrestling's Bob Kapur joins the show to discuss the AEW/IMPACT Wrestling angle, and who is benefiting from it. Also, why is AEW president Tony Khan only a character on another brand?

All Elite Weekly co-host Joe Aguinaldo joins Jason for the second hour of the program to discuss the potential of the Bray Wyatt/Alexa Bliss supernatural storyline having a negative impact on the Rumble, and why are there so many tournaments running simultaneously?

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night at 11pm on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.