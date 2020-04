Sunday, April 5 4pm TSN1 2013 Scotties (Kingston)

Final (ON) Homan vs. (MB) Jones Sunday, February 24, 2013

Sunday, April 5 7pm TSN1 2013 Brier (Edmonton)

Page 1vs2 (ON) Howard vs. (MB) Stoughton Saturday, March 9, 2013

Sunday, April 5 10pm TSN1 2013 Brier (Edmonton)

Final (NO) Jacobs vs. (MB) Stoughton Sunday, March 10, 2013

Saturday, April 11 2pm TSN1 2019 World Men's Championship (Lethbridge)

Final (CAN) Koe vs. (SWE) Edin Sunday, April 7, 2019

Saturday, April 11 5pm TSN1 2019 World Women's Championship

Final (SWE) Hasselborg vs. (SUI) Tirinzoni Sunday, March 24, 2019

Saturday, April 11 8pm TSN1 2020 Brier (Kingston)

Final (NL) Gushue vs. (AB) Bottcher Sunday, March 8, 2020

Sunday, April 12 5pm TSN2 2020 Scotties (Moose Jaw)

Final (MB) Einarson vs. (ON) Homan Sunday, February 23, 2020

Sunday, April 19 3pm TSN1 2009 Brier (Calgary)

Page 1vs2 (AB) Martin vs. (ON) Howard Friday, March 13, 2009

Sunday, April 19 6pm TSN1 2009 Brier (Calgary)

Final (AB) Martin vs. (MB) Stoughton Sunday, March 15, 2009

Sunday, April 19 9pm TSN1 2009 World Men's Championship (Moncton)

Final (SCO) Murdoch vs. (CAN) Martin Sunday, April 12, 2009

Sunday, April 26 4pm TSN1 2015 Brier (Calgary)

Page 3vs4 (CA) Simmons vs. (SK) Laycock Saturday, March 7, 2015

Sunday, April 26 7pm TSN1 2015 Brier (Calgary)

Semi-Final (CA) Simmons vs. (NL) Gushue Saturday, March 7, 2015

Sunday, April 26 10pm TSN1 2015 Brier (Calgary)

Final (CA) Simmons vs. (NO) Jacobs Sunday, March 8, 2015

Sunday, May 3 TBD TSN 2017 Scotties (St. Catharines)

Final (ON) Homan vs. (MB) Englot Sunday, February 26, 2017

Sunday, May 3 TBD TSN 2017 World Women's (Beijing)

Final (CAN) Homan vs. (RUS) Sidorova Sunday, March 26, 2017

Sunday, May 3 TBD TSN 2017 Brier (St. John's)

Final (NL) Gushue vs. (CA) Koe Sunday, March 12, 2017

Sunday, May 3 TBD TSN 2017 World Men's Championship (Edmonton)

Final (CAN) Gushue vs. (SWE) Edin Sunday, April 9, 2017

Sunday, May 10 TBD TSN 2009 Roar of the Rings - Women's (Edmonton)

Final Team Bernard vs. Team Kleibrink Saturday, December 12, 2009

Sunday, May 10 TBD TSN 2009 Roar of the Rings - Men's (Edmonton)

Final Team Martin vs. Team Howard Sunday, December 13, 2009

Sunday, May 10 TBD TSN 2013 Roar of the Rings - Women's (Winnipeg)

RON BURGUNDY Team Jones vs. Team Carey Sunday, December 1, 2013

Sunday, May 10 TBD TSN 2013 Roar of the Rings - Women's (Winnipeg)

Final Team Jones vs. Team Middaugh Sunday, December 8, 2013

Sunday, May 10 TBD TSN 2013 Roar of the Rings - Men's (Winnipeg)

Final Team Jacobs vs. Team Morris Sunday, December 8, 2013

Sunday, May 17 TBD TSN 2016 Continental Cup of Curling (Las Vegas)

Final skins game Sunday, January 17, 2016

Sunday, May 17 TBD TSN 2018 Continental Cup of Curling (London)

Final skins game Sunday, January 14, 2018

Sunday, May 17 TBD TSN 2017 Roar of the Rings - Women's (Ottawa)

Final Team Homan vs. Team Carey Sunday, December 10, 2017

Sunday, May 17 TBD TSN 2017 Roar of the Rings - Men's (Ottawa)

Final Team Koe vs. Team McEwen Sunday, December 10, 2017

Sunday, May 24 TBD TSN 2009 Scotties (Victoria)

Final (CA) Jones vs. (BC) Mallett Sunday, March 1, 2009

Sunday, May 24 TBD TSN 2010 Scotties (Sault Ste Marie)

Final (CA) Jones vs. (PE) O'Rourke Sunday, February 7, 2010

Sunday, May 24 TBD TSN 2015 Scotties (Moose Jaw)

Final (MB) Jones vs. (AB) Sweeting Sunday, Febraury 22, 2015