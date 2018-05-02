PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have hired Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old Serbian becomes the first European-born NBA head coach. He served as a Suns assistant from 2008 to 2013, a stretch that included Phoenix's 2010 run to the Western Conference finals.

Kokoskov agreed to terms with the Suns after the team conducted a long series of initial interviews followed by second interviews with what general manager Ryan McDonough termed "a handful" of finalists.

Kokoskov inherits an exceedingly young team that compiled a 21-61 record, worst in the NBA and second-worst in franchise history.

He succeeds interim coach Jay Triano, who took over after Earl Watson was fired three games into the season.