TORONTO (February 8, 2021) – After a dominant performance led by the legendary Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory in SUPER BOWL LV is the third-most-watched SUPER BOWL ever in Canada, attracting an average audience of 8.8 million viewers on CTV, TSN, and RDS, according to preliminary data from Numeris. The game attracted significant engagement across the networks’ digital platforms, with SUPER BOWL live streaming on CTV, TSN, and RDS growing by 108% compared to last year.

17.6 million unique Canadian viewers, accounting for 47% of Canada’s population, tuned in to watch some part of the NFL’s iconic championship game. Audiences peaked at 11 million viewers at 8:38 p.m. ET during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show headlined by Canadian superstar The Weeknd.