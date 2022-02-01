The 2022 Super Bowl LVI matchup features two highly talented offensive teams in the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

While it will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leading their respective offences at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, both teams have game-breakers in their wide receiving corps.

The head-to-head matchup between Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be one of the key battles that could decide this year’s championship.

When you include the playoffs, Kupp and Chase are first and second, respectively, in receiving yardage this season, making it the first time the top two players in receiving yards have met in the Super Bowl, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Kupp dominated the NFL during the regular season where he finished first in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), touchdowns (16), and first down receptions (89).

The 28-year-old’s mastery at the wide receiver position in the regular season has received the attention of NFL MVP voters who typically cast their votes for quarterbacks.

Kupp has continued his unmatched play into the postseason where he has 25 receptions for 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his three playoff games heading into the Super Bowl.

The five-year-veteran will want to make the most of this Super Bowl appearance because he was not able to do so the last time the Rams made it this far. L.A. last advanced to the Super Bowl after their 13-3 2018 season but did so without Kupp in the lineup after he suffered a torn ACL earlier in the year that ended his season.

The Rams went on to lose Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots 13-3 on Feb. 3, 2019.

The primary option for Burrow and the Bengals will be Chase, who was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2021 draft.

Chase, the fifth overall draft pick in 2021, led all rookies in receiving yards with 1,455 and in touchdown receptions (13), and he finished fourth and third in those categories respectively in the NFL.

His performance on the offensive side of the ball makes the 21-year-old former LSU Tiger a favourite for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In the playoffs, Chase continued his strong play with 279 receiving yards and one touchdown. His only touchdown helped the Bengals complete an 18-point comeback against the favoured Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

While Kupp has the advantage in total receiving yards, there is a very slim line differentiating the season he had with Chase’s season.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Kupp finished first in the NFL (including playoffs) for yards after a catch, second for yards after contact, and fourth in yards per target. Meanwhile, Chase finished third for yards after a catch, first in yards after contact, and second in yards per target.

Defences will have their hands full with these two star wide receivers as they could be the difference between winning or losing a Super Bowl championship.