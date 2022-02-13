So far, so good for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime of Super Bowl LVI from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rams got on the board first as Matthew Stafford hooked up with Odell Beckham Jr. for a leaping touchdown. But things went sideways for Beckham in the second quarter as he suffered a non-contact injury to what appears to be his knee. He is officially questionable to return. Read more about Beckham's injury here.

Later in the frame, Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase to set up a short field goal from Evan McPherson to get the Bengals on the board. But it didn't take long for the Rams to answer.

Stafford hit Cooper Kupp in the endzone to extend L.A.'s lead, but they did not convert on the point-after try after a fumbled hold, keeping the score at 13-3.

The Bengals punched back by reaching into their bag of tricks with running back Joe Mixon hitting Tee Higgins in the endzone to make things 13-10. That's where things stand at halftime as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to take centre stage.