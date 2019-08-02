Svensson finds his groove at just the right time On Friday at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C. found a nice groove at precisely the right time. He flirted with a sub-60 round before settling for a 61, and sits tied for third alongside fellow Canuck Mackenzie Hughes. Bob Weeks has more on playoff implications for both players.

One of Adam Svensson’s past coaches had a great observation about the Surrey, B.C., product.

“He loves to hit the ball and then he can’t wait to hit it again,” he said.

On Friday at the Wyndham Championship, Svensson did just that, finding a nice groove at precisely the right time. He flirted with a sub-60 round before settling for a 61. As his score went lower, Svensson was like a pitcher closing in on a no-hitter. He walked in front of the other players and caddies, and moved directly to his ball, anxious to play his next shot.

"I was happy with the way I played,” said Svensson after his round. “I had a couple missed putts coming down the stretch.”

A round of 59 was clearly on Svensson’s mind after he made the turn in 28 on the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club. Two more birdies on the 12th and 13th pushed him into rarified air but he could only par in for his final score.

Although the 59 eluded his grasp, it marks the second time this year that Svensson has posted a 61. He did the same at the SONY Open in Hawaii in January. He’s just the seventh player to log two rounds of 61 in a season since 1983.

Now Svensson has to focus on bigger goals. He currently sits 171st on the FedEx Cup points list and only a win or second place would give him enough of a bump to move into the top 125, allowing him to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It’s a bit of a long shot but his caddie, Canadian Danny Sahl, told him to go out and give it a shot.

"I was talking to Danny, my caddie, who said, 'Go out and just no pressure, just go out there and play and see what we can do,'" Svensson said.

This is Svensson’s rookie year on the PGA Tour and it’s been a bit of a learning curve. He's played well at times but has struggled to put four rounds together. He has a history of shooting low rounds but hasn’t been able to follow them up. In January, his 61 at the SONY Open was followed with a 74. He ended the event tied for 64th.

Svensson admitted after that round of 61 in Hawaii that the next day he played very aggressively and lost his way. If nothing else he’s aware of what he needs to do and that he can’t force it.

Meanwhile Mackenzie Hughes has posted rounds of 63 and 66 at Wyndham, and sits tied with Svensson in third place.

The Dundas, Ont.-golfer has already locked up a spot in the first round of the playoffs, coming in at 103 on the points list, but a good finish would improve his chances of reaching the second round when only the top 70 advance.

He’s had an unusual season, making just 10 cuts in 24 starts, but has played well when he’s teed it up on the weekend.

Hughes won in 2016 and would join select company should he come out on top on Sunday. Only six Canadian golfers have won more than once on the PGA Tour.

Both players will try to keep lowering their score and getting to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday afternoon.