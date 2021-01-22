Another member of the United States senior is headed to Europe.

Swansea City confirmed the arrival of forward Jordan Morris on loan from the Seattle Sounders for the rest of the season as the Swans seek a return to the Premier League.

Along with the loan is an option to buy Morris at season's end.

Morris, 26, has won two MLS Cups in his five years with his hometown Sounders. In 129 games across all competitions, Morris has scored 42 goals.

Capped 39 times by the USMNT, Morris was a member of the American side that won the 2017 Gold Cup.

He joins a Swans team that currently sits second in the Championship, seven points behind leaders Norwich City and two points up on Brentford for the final automatic promotion spot. The Welsh side was relegated from the Premier League after seven seasons in 2018.

The club also confirmed that Morris will not be available for the team's FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.