Hayton, Byram listed as game-time decisions as Canada deals with more adversity

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Linus Oberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Sweden held on to beat Finland 3-2 on Sunday for the bronze medal at the world junior hockey championship.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rasmus Sandin also scored for Sweden and tournament scoring-leader Samuel Fagemo supplied the other goal.

Fagemo, a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings last year, finished the tournament with eight goals and 13 points.

He and Oberg scored less than three minutes apart to give Sweden a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli scored first-period goals for Finland, which won the tournament last year.

Swedish goaltender Hugo Alnefelt made 21 stops, including a huge glove save on Lassi Thomson with six seconds left.

Finland, which pulled goalie Justus Annunen for the extra attacker with about a minute to go, had a flurry of late opportunities but couldn't get past Alnefelt.

Annunen finished with 18 saves.

The Swedish team, which has three silver medals since 2013, earned bronze at the 2010 tournament before losing four straight third-place games. Sweden's lone world junior gold came in 2011.

Finland had won three gold medals at the tournament since 2014 and last won bronze in 2006.

Sampo Ranta was named Finland's player of the game while Fagemo took that honour for Sweden.

Earlier Sunday, Germany avoided relegation by beating Kazakhstan 6-0 in the third game of a best-of-three series.

Dominik Bonk scored twice for the Germans, who had a four-goal second period to help secure a spot in next year's tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. Austria has been promoted to the 2021 event.

Germany won the first game of the series earlier this week before Kazakhstan bounced back, claiming its first victory of the tournament on Saturday to set up Sunday's clash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.