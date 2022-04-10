Sweden defeats Canada for gold at men's curling worlds

LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue settled for the silver medal at the world men's curling championship after dropping an 8-6 decision to Sweden's Niklas Edin.

It was Edin's fourth straight world title and sixth overall.

Italy's Joel Retornaz won bronze earlier in the day at the Orleans Arena.

Gushue's lone world title came at the 2017 playdowns in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.