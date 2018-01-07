With the 2018 Olympics just a month away, Niklas Edin proved this weekend why his Swedish squad could be Canada's toughest competition in South Korea.

Team Edin defeated Switzerland's Peter De Cruz, 7-4, in the final of the Mercure Perth Masters in Scotland on Sunday.

Perth Masters Champions!💪😎 A post shared by Team Niklas Edin (@teamniklasedin) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:25pm PST

Edin, alongside third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wrana and lead Christoffer Sundgren posted a perfect 7-0 record over the four-day event, beating the likes of Rasmus Stjerne of Denmark in the quarter-final and Thomas Ulsrud of Norway in the semi-final.

Both Stjerne and Ulsrud will be in PyeongChang, South Korea next month for the Winter Olympics.

This was the third event win for Team Edin this season.