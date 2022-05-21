Switzerland hands Canada first loss to stay perfect at men's worlds

Johnson banks it off Swiss goalie to open the scoring

HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship.

Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round.

Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals.

Canada will play Denmark on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.