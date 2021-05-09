Silvana Tirinzoni's Team Switzerland has won the gold.

Switzerland beat Anna Sidorova and RCF 4-2 Sunday afternoon to win gold at the world women's curling championship.

Switzerland opened the match with one point in the first end, and added another two in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

RCF would score one in the eighth end to cut the deficit to just one, but that was as close as they would get.

Switzerland forced a blank in the ninth to maintain the hammer going into the all important 10th end.

The Swiss pick up their sixth world title in nine years.

Earlier today, American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 to win bronze.

Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.

Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated in the qualification round on Saturday after an 8-3 loss to Sweden.

Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur split its 14 games at the competition.

Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 when Jennifer Jones won gold in North Bay, Ont.

Einarson locked up a spot for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by making the top-six playoff cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.