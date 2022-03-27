PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni went undefeated to win a record third straight women's world curling championship Sunday.

The Swiss beat South Korea's EunJung Kim 7-6 for the gold medal. Canada's Kerri Einarson edged Sweden 8-7 in an extra end for bronze earlier Sunday.

Tirinzoni joined Canada's Jennifer Jones and Rachel Homan to skip the only teams to go unbeaten through all round-robin and playoff games.

The Swiss were also the first in the 43-year history of the women's championship to win three consecutive gold.

Tirinzoni was victorious last year in Calgary and in 2019 in Silkeborg, Denmark. The championship was cancelled two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tirinzoni posted the best round-robin record in last month's Olympic Games, but lost the semifinal and the bronze-medal game in Beijing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.