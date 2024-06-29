Switzerland leads Italy 1-0 at the conclusion of the first half in their UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 matchup Saturday in Berlin.

Romo Freuler opening the scoring in the 37th minute, capping off a dominant first half by the Swiss who have controlled the pace for the majority of play thus far.

They had their first dangerous chance mid-way through the opening half when Breel Embolo was turned away in tight by Italy's star keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Switzerland had another prime chance late in the half off a corner, but Donnarumma got enough of the ball to deflect it around the left post.

Switzerland controlled first-half possession 58 per cent to 42 and had 10 total shot attempts compared to just one from the Azzurri.

The winner of Saturday's match will advance to the quarter-final. Germany takes on Denmark in the other Round of 16 match Saturday at UEFA Euro 2024.

