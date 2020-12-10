Cozens-McMichael-Dach line has potential to be really special

With the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship quickly approaching, Switzerland is the latest team to lose players for the tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team announced on Thursday that forward Yves Stoffel tested positive for the virus during the second round of PCR testing and won't be able to make the trip to Edmonton for the World Juniors.

Forward Jannik Canova, a close contact of Stoffel, has been ordered to quarantine and will miss the tournament while forward Kevin Lindemann, who tested positive during the first-round of testing, will be staying home as well.

Players and staff are required to have three negative PCR tests since Dec. 6 before flying to Edmonton for the tournament.

The Swiss are not the only team who has been forced to keep players home following COVID-19 cases. Sweden has already lost their head coach Tomas Montén and four players while Germany is down three players after positive tests. Canada was also forced to send five players home after a two-week quarantine period.

Switzerland will leave for Canada on Sunday.