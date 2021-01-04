It’s Monday, so that means it’s time to get to work on the new fantasy week.

With two weeks done, trends are developing, and sample sizes are growing, while we start to uncover what your teams do well and what needs to be improved upon.

Streaming players is a low-risk/high-reward exercise to bolster your team, and there are still some good pickup candidates on the wire.

Ideally, I try to think long term when grabbing a player, but there's also nothing wrong with taking it week to week and trying to maximize your output with more man-games and favourable matchups.

With that said, here are five players I would take a strong look at for this upcoming week.

Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

Please also note that I'm not going to be silly and recommend targeting players like Nikola Jokic or Lebron James, who won't be available.

SF: Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (46.6%)

If there's any way Keldon Johnson is floating around on your waiver wire, seize the moment and pick him up ASAP. Johnson has proven to be a fantasy stud, throwing up 16.2 PPG on amazing shooting (49.3% FG & 85.7% FT) while averaging 7.5 boards, 1.5 steals and hitting 1.5 threes per contest. More importantly, he is a real-life baller. Johnson is a rugged defender being asked to guard the opposition's best guy every night and has already earned high praise from coach Gregg Popovich. He plays four times this week, but this is also a long-term pickup. You might even want to try low-balling a rival GM with a trade.

PG, SG: Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (33%)

If you're in need of some offensive pop, consider Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson has been shooting the lights out off the bench, hitting 50/39/90 in field goal, three-point and free throw percentages, respectively. I don't expect that kind of shooting efficiency to continue, but it's clear that Clarkson has the green light to create offence. Of players to play significant minutes for the Jazz, Clarkson's usage trails only Donovan Mitchell, and he's clearing 15 PPG. Clarkson has four games this week, and if you can live with some turnovers, he is worth a look.

PG, SG: Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets (9.7%)

Monte Morris isn't going to set the world alight, but he's been steady. He's getting minutes (27.9) and dishing out more than four assists per game over the past five games. More importantly, he's efficient. Morris is shooting close to 50 per cent and is turning the ball over less than once per game. The lack of turnovers will put him in coach Mike Malone's good books, ensuring his spot in the rotation. The Nuggets play four times this week, so throw him in your lineup if you're looking for some competent point-guard play.

C: Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (8.4%)

If you own Karl-Anthony Towns and didn't grab Naz Reid as a handcuff, shame on you. Reid is plugging the holes admirably in the wake of KAT's wrist injury, flirting with top-100 value over the past week. Reid has scored in double figures each of the past three games, while shooting an uber-efficient 68 per cent from the field. Reid is also chipping a block per game and an occasional three. He doesn't grab a ton of boards (3.8 RPG), but with his efficiency and ability to contribute blocks, you might want to give him a shot. The T-Wolves have a four-game week and a couple against soft defensive teams in Denver and Portland.

SG, SF: Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets (39.5%)

Joe Harris isn't going to fill it up across the board, but if you need threes, he's been hitting them in bunches. Harris is making three per game and has now hit double figures in scoring in six of seven games. He's shooting 50 per cent from the field and is even higher from behind the arc (53.6%) The Nets have a four-game week and a back-to-back with Philly and Memphis on Thursday/Friday. Nets coach Steve Nash will most likely rest Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving in one of those games, so Harris is in line to fill the scoring void.