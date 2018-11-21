The Florida Panthers got good news regarding injured forward Vincent Trocheck, who underwent successful surgery to repair an ankle fracture.

#FlaPanthers Forward Vincent Trocheck Out Indefinitely Following Ankle Surgery



More » https://t.co/xSdouhMleA pic.twitter.com/Sg6w15rtii — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 21, 2018

While Trochek will be out indefinitely, Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Dale Tallon said he is confident he will be back at some point this season.

"Vinny is a tremendous competitor and leader for our club," said Tallon in a statement issued by the team. "It's never easy to see a player and person like him suffer an injury like this, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery and be back on the ice with our team this season."

Trocheck, 25, sustained his gruesome-looking injury during the first period of Monday night's game against the Ottawa Senators after falling awkwardly while fighting for a puck along the boards. He remained on the ice for several minutes while doctors tended to his right leg and ended up leaving on a stretcher.

Before the injury, he recorded three goals and 11 assists in 14 games this season. He was selected in the third round (No. 64 overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Florida announced that they have recalled forward Denis Malgin from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Panthers (8-7-3) will be back in action Wednesday night as they visit Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning (14-6-1).