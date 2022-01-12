Do the Eagles pose any threat to the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting healthy at the right time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the defending Super Champions designated linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard for return to practice from injured reserve.

The #Bucs designated three players currently on injured reserve to return to practice: LB Lavonte David and RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Fournette, injured in Week 15, played a key role in the Buccaneers run to the Super Bowl last season, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns in four playoff games.

David was also injured in Week 15 against the Saints. He had 63 tackles and two sacks during the regular season.

Bernard, in his first season with the Buccaneers, was injured in Week 14. He had 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns this season with 58 rush yards on eight carries.