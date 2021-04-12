Tampa Bay Lighting have acquired defenceman Fredrik Claesson from the San Jose in exchange for goaltender Magnus Chrona, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing the Sharks trade Frederik Claesson to Tampa Bay for goalie prospect Magnus Chrona — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Claesson appeared in four games this season for the Sharks and did not register a point.

The 28-year-old signed with the Sharks as a free agent in January.

He was selected in the fifth round, 126th overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has also played for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in his NHL career.