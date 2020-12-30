Was there substance in the message behind Tortorella's rant?

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday that they have acquired defenceman Patrick Sieloff from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Chris Mueller.

We have acquired defenseman Pat Sieloff from the @anaheimducks in exchange for Chris Mueller.https://t.co/0glsHCSBbY — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 31, 2019

Sieloff has played in 19 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls so far this season, recording one goal. He has spent time with the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames at the NHL level.

Meanwhile, Mueller has 11 goals and 12 assists in 31 games in 2019-20 for the Syracuse Crunch. Mueller, 33, has previously had stints with the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators in the NHL.

The Lightning sit at 20-13-4, while the Ducks have a record of 16-18-5 as of Monday night.