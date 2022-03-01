The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Acadie-Bathurst Titan winger Bennett MacArthur to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who has 25 goals and 43 points in 26 QMJHL this season, was an unrestricted free agent.

MacArthur, a native of Summerside, PEI, is in his third season with the Titan. He had 28 goals and 40 points in 33 games last season, after posting eight goals and 12 points in 33 games during his rookie season.