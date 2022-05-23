The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel $3,750, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Eetu Luostarinen of the Florida Panthers. 

At 15:27 of the first period, Hagel crosschecked Luostarinen into the end boards. The officials originally gave Hagel a five-minute major penalty for crosschecking before downgrading it to a two-minute minor penalty. 

The Lightning went on to win Game 3 5-1. 

Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks along with two fourth-round picks in exchange for two first-round picks as well as Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk, Hagel has one goal and three assists in 10 postseason games this year. 

The Lightning have a 3-0 series lead over the Panthers and have a chance to sweep the series Monday night. 