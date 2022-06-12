Lightning's Point 'extremely probable' to play at some point in Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point might not be ready to go for Wednesday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, but is "extremely probable" to play at some point in the series, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Cooper confirmed Point's status after the Lightning edged the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 Saturday night to clinch a third consecutive berth in the Cup final.

The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in Tampa's Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round and has not played since.

The Calgary native scored 28 goals and added 30 assists for 58 points in 66 regular season games.

Tampa Bay will look to capture a third straight Stanley Cup title against the Avs who swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.